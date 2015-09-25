FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry posts quarterly loss as turnaround continues
September 25, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BlackBerry posts quarterly loss as turnaround continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd reported a second-quarter adjusted loss on Friday as the company’s turnaround continued and it attempted to boost revenue from its software division.

Excluding one-time items like a non-cash credit tied to the value of debentures and restructuring charges, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a quarterly loss of $66 million, or 13 cents a share.

Including the impact of the non-cash gain, in the period ended Aug. 29, it earned a net profit of $51 million. That compared with a loss of $207 million a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue fell 46.5 percent to $490 million in the period. (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Allison Martell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

