8 months ago
BlackBerry posts another quarterly loss, revenue slides
December 20, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 8 months ago

BlackBerry posts another quarterly loss, revenue slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd posted another loss and a 47.3 percent fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the software growth it is relying on failed to make up for shrinking handset sales and lost service fees.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a net loss of $117 million, or 22 cents a share, on revenue of $289 million. A year ago, it reported a net loss of $89 million, or 17 cents a share, on revenue of $548 million.

Excluding one-time items, the company said it earned 2 cents a share. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Allison Martell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
