FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BlackBerry reports quarterly profit, 1 mln sales of new Z10
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BlackBerry reports quarterly profit, 1 mln sales of new Z10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to show year-earlier loss of $125 million rather than profit of $9 million)

TORONTO, March 28 (Reuters) - BlackBerry announced better than expected results on Thursday, driven by demand for its new touchscreen device which holds the key to a successful turnaround for the smartphone maker.

BlackBerry, based in Waterloo, Ontario-based, said it sold about 1 million of the new Z10 device in the quarter, and shipped roughly 6 million smartphones in the quarter ended March 2.

Net income in the quarter was $98 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $125 million, or 24 cents a share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Janet Guttsman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.