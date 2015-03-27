FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry reports fiscal fourth-quarter profit
March 27, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

BlackBerry reports fiscal fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd posted a fiscal fourth-quarter profit on Friday, offering some signs its turnaround efforts may be beginning to gain traction.

Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry reported a net profit of $28 million, or 5 cents a share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28. That compared with a year-earlier loss of $148 million, or 28 cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, the company quarterly profit was $20 million, or 4 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue, however, slid to $660 million from $793 million.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
