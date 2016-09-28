BlackBerry revenue slumps; company outsources hardware

TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd posted a 31.8 percent fall in second-quarter revenue and it said it would end all internal hardware development, including its well known smartphones.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a net loss of $372 million, or 71 cents a share, on revenue of $334 million. A year ago, it reported a profit of $51 million, or 24 cents a share, on revenue of $490 million. Excluding one-time items, the company said it broke even. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)