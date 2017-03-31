RPT-BlackBerry posts smaller quarterly loss as costs fall

(Repeats to change story keyword used by media customers to BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ from BLACKBERRY-RES/)

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday as operating costs nearly halved.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's net loss narrowed to $47 million or 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $238 million or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

The smartphone maker-turned-software company said operating expenses fell 49.2 percent to $229 million in the quarter.

Revenue fell 38.3 percent to $286 million. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)