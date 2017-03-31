FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
RPT-BlackBerry posts smaller quarterly loss as costs fall
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 5 months ago

RPT-BlackBerry posts smaller quarterly loss as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to change story keyword used by media customers to BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ from BLACKBERRY-RES/)

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday as operating costs nearly halved.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's net loss narrowed to $47 million or 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $238 million or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

The smartphone maker-turned-software company said operating expenses fell 49.2 percent to $229 million in the quarter.

Revenue fell 38.3 percent to $286 million. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.