June 23 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd
reported a quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a $940 million
arbitration payment from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
BlackBerry reported a profit of $671 million, or $1.23 per
share, for the first quarter ended May 31, compared with a loss
of $670 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $235 million from $400 million. On an
adjusted basis, the company reported revenue of $244 million. (blck.by/2sJnsFS)
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)