June 23 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a $940 million arbitration payment from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

BlackBerry reported a profit of $671 million, or $1.23 per share, for the first quarter ended May 31, compared with a loss of $670 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $235 million from $400 million. On an adjusted basis, the company reported revenue of $244 million.