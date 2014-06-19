BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO, CFO comments on quarter, outlook -Conf Call

June 19 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd : * CEO John Chen Says in q all financial measures showed signs of stabilization * Blackberry’s chen says demand has been strong for the z3 phone launched in

Indonesia * Blackberry’s chen says volume forecasts on z3 sales are running ahead of

internal expectatios * Blackberry’s chen reaffirms plan to break even by end of blackberry’s fiscal

year * Blackberry’s CFO says service revenue accounted for 54 percent of total,

versus 56 percent a quarter prior * Blackberry’s CFO says does not expect cash balance to fall below $2.5 billion

at any point in fiscal 2015 * Blackberry’s CEO chen says almost break even on hardware, not there yet but

close * Says mix of hardware revenues recognized in quarter was 65 percent from bb 10

devices, 35 percent from devices on older operating systems * Says revenues from qnx still small, but offer very high profit margins * CEO chen says 160 million users registered on bbm, over 85 million monthly

active users * CEO chen says at tail end of restructuring programs, focus now on raising

revenues next year