BRIEF-BlackBerry says have orders for more than 200,000 Passport handsets

Sept 26 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd : * BlackBerry ltd CEO John Chen says have received orders for

more than 200,000 Passport handsets * CEO Chen says in next 90 days will release BBM Protected, BBM Meetings, BBM

Money, and identity management software * CEO Chen says company has 91 million monthly active users of BBM * CEO Chen says expects to double software revenue next year from around $250

million in this fiscal year * CFO James Yersh says company does not expect cash balance to fall below $2.5

billion in fiscal 2015 * CFO confirms outlook of becoming cash flow breakeven by end of fiscal year