FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackBerry sale may be wrapped up as soon as November -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 8:47 PM / in 4 years

BlackBerry sale may be wrapped up as soon as November -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd’s board hopes to run a “fast” auction process that could result in a sale of the company by November, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

A special committee of board members has narrowed its list of potential bidders since the company put itself up for sale in August, and is now pushing for quick resolution, the newspaper said.

Microsoft’s deal to take over Nokia’s devices business revived optimism that the smartphone maker, which is bleeding market share to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, can also unearth a willing buyer. Its shares closed up 5.3 percent on the Nasdaq and 5 percent in Toronto on Wednesday.

BlackBerry declined to comment on rumor and speculation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.