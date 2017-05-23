FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BlackBerry shares jump on hopes for growth in security, auto markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 23, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 3 months ago

BlackBerry shares jump on hopes for growth in security, auto markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, May 23 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd's Toronto-listed shares surged 8.5 percent on Tuesday as investors raised expectations that the technology company's cyber security and automotive software will post strong growth, an analyst said.

This month's global "ransomware" attack, dubbed WannaCry, has raised awareness of BlackBerry's security software business, while prospects for sales of the company's automotive software are on the up, said Nicholas McQuire, an enterprise research analyst at CC Insight.

The stock rose 9.1 percent in U.S. trading on Monday, a market holiday in Canada, after Ford Motor Co said late on Friday that it would start using an "over the air" system to update software on its Sync 3 interactive touchscreen system, which runs on QNX software from BlackBerry.

BlackBerry shares rose C$1.21 cents to C$15.24 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They dipped 0.3 percent to $11.29 in U.S. Nasdaq trading, following Monday's rally.

A BlackBerry representative could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Bill Rigby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.