a year ago
BlackBerry signs U.S. government deals in software push
July 19, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

BlackBerry signs U.S. government deals in software push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd said it had signed a five-year, multi-million dollar deal to run emergency notifications for the U.S. Senate, among a handful of small deals the company has signed as the company shifts its focus to software from smartphones.

The Canadian company also said on Tuesday that AtHoc, a crisis communications firm it bought last year, had expanded a deal with the U.S. Coast Guard to cover staff in Washington, D.C. BlackBerry did not provide financial details of the deals.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
