T-Mobile US will no longer stock BlackBerry in stores
September 25, 2013 / 9:04 PM / 4 years ago

T-Mobile US will no longer stock BlackBerry in stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 4 U.S. wireless service provider, plans to stop carrying BlackBerry Ltd smartphones in its stores and instead ship the devices directly, according to an executive for the company.

David Carey, executive vice president for corporate services told Reuters about the plan on Wednesday, a few days after BlackBerry said it would no longer market to consumers because of drastically weakening smartphone sales.

Carey said that “keeping stock in the retail distribution system was inefficient” because BlackBerry phones have not been high demand devices for consumers.

He said BlackBerry smartphones are mostly purchased by businesses who do not make buying decisions in stores.

“Therefore we will display and sell it in the store for those consumers who would like to see one,” he added.

