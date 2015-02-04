FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seacrest's Typo products fined over BlackBerry injunction
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Seacrest's Typo products fined over BlackBerry injunction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. district court on Wednesday sanctioned television host Ryan Seacrest’s Typo Products LLC for violating an injunction barring it from selling a $99 iPhone case found to have likely infringed on BlackBerry Ltd patents.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ordered Typo on Wednesday to pay BlackBerry $860,600 in sanctions, plus attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in connection with Typo’s violation of the injunction.

BlackBerry had filed a suit in January 2014 against Typo, co-founded by “American Idol” host Seacrest, alleging that the physical keyboard for some of Apple Inc’s iPhone devices infringed on the Canadian smartphone maker’s design patents.

In March, issued a preliminary injunction that barred Typo from selling the physical keyboard iPhone case.

Typo and BlackBerry could not immediately be reached for comment.

The BlackBerry complaint is case no. 14-cv-00023-WHO in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.