FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackBerry settles patent dispute with Seacrest's company Typo
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

BlackBerry settles patent dispute with Seacrest's company Typo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd and television host Ryan Seacrest’s keyboard company Typo Products have agreed to settle a patent dispute over the sale of smartphone keyboards of a certain size, the Canadian smartphone maker said on Monday.

Under the terms of the settlement, Typo will stop selling keyboards for smartphones and other devices with screens smaller than 7.9 inches, BlackBerry said. It can continue selling keyboards for larger devices.

In February, a U.S. district court sanctioned Typo, co-founded by “American Idol” host Seacrest, for violating an injunction that barred it from selling a $99 iPhone keyboard case that BlackBerry said infringed its patents.

Physical keyboards have remained a key selling point for BlackBerry, loved by many of the company’s most loyal fans, as it loses market share to Apple’s iPhone and phones that run on Google’s Android operating system, which typically have touchscreen keyboards. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.