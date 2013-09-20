FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada industry minister says concerned by BlackBerry job losses
#Market News
September 20, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

Canada industry minister says concerned by BlackBerry job losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Industry Minister James Moore voiced sympathy on Friday for workers at BlackBerry Ltd over its plans to cut 4,500 jobs, more than a third of its workforce.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost their jobs at Blackberry, it is always a cause for concern for our government,” Moore said in a terse two-sentence statement emailed just as markets closed.

“While Canada’s economy is growing and creating jobs overall, we know there are still challenges ahead that we need to tackle so we can ensure continued economic growth and job creation.”

