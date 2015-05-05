FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackbird Intl to build wave energy power plant in Guinea-Bissau
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Blackbird Intl to build wave energy power plant in Guinea-Bissau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 5 (Reuters) - Energy firm Blackbird International said on Tuesday it will build a $500 million, 500 megawatt power plant using sea wave energy along the coastline of Guinea-Bissau.

The project will be a joint venture with the Guinea-Bissau government, which will have a 30 percent stake and earn 40 percent of profits over 25 years.

Blackbird International, which is the sole shareholder of Israeli energy firm Wave Electricity Renewal Power Ocean, estimated project costs of $325 million and said the government will pay 10 cents per kilowatt hour.

It expects construction to take three years and that annual revenue will be $50 million. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.