FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Silver Lake to buy accounting software firm BlackLine
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2013 / 3:50 PM / in 4 years

Silver Lake to buy accounting software firm BlackLine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The middle-market arm of private equity firm Silver Lake said on Thursday it will buy a majority stake in BlackLine Systems, a fast-growing Los Angeles-based financial software provider that boasts Boeing Co and AT&T Inc as clients.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, but a person familiar with the matter said Silver Lake would pay more than $200 million for the stake, without debt financing.

BlackLine’s founder and chief executive, Therese Tucker, will remain at the helm and retain a “significant” equity interest in the company, Silver Lake and BlackLine said in a joint statement. The deal is expected to close this month.

“We see an enormous opportunity to bring world-class transaction analytics and workflow technology to financial process management,” Hollie Moore Haynes, a managing director with Silver Lake Sumeru, the middle-market investment group of Silver Lake, said in the statement.

A former SunGard Treasury Systems technology chief, Tucker in 2001 founded BlackLine, which has a customer base of more than 75,000 users in over 100 countries. BlackLine’s revenue increased more than 55 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2013, according to the statement.

Everecore Partners Inc and Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP advised BlackLine, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Silver Lake Sumeru.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.