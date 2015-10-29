Australian vitamin firm Blackmores says to sell baby formula in China, shares jump

* China formula market forecast to hit $30 bln

* Blackmores China sales already booming on low currency

* Shares have doubled in two months

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd said it would join dairy producer Bega Cheese Ltd to produce and sell baby formula to China, sending shares in both firms to record highs.

Blackmores, which reported an almost tripling in third quarter profit on strong vitamin sales to China, said it would start the formula sales within months, expanding into a market forecast to be worth $30 billion by 2017 amid ongoing concerns about the safety of locally made products.

Blackmores will compete against global dairy firms such as Danone SA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd already seeking to grow in China, a country of 1.4 billion where less than a third of babies are exclusively breastfeed.

News of the plan, announced in a joint statement, cheered investors already bullish on Blackmores, which has seen its sales grow rapidly in the past year as Chinese tourists take advantage of the weak Australian dollar to empty pharmacy shelves of its products to re-sell at home at a higher price.

The company is expected to benefit further as a free trade agreement cuts tariffs on Australia’s A$100 billion ($71 billion) annual exports to China, enabling Blackmores to ship products directly.

Blackmores shares jumped as much as 22 percent, breaking through the A$200 barrier two months after making local headlines by surpassing A$100, and raising concerns that the rally may have made the stock overpriced.

“This is going way above what we’ve valued it at,” said Morningstar analyst Chris Kallos.

“This partnership is a good move on paper and looks like it diversifies revenues without putting added pressure on their manufacturing capacity, while taking advantage of the demand in China, (but) it looks expensive.”

In a year, the company’s market capitalisation has grown from A$550 million to A$3.1 billion, giving it a price-earnings ratio of 57, the 12th highest on the benchmark S&P ASX 200 index , according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine.

That has catapulted the wealth of chairman and 24.5 percent shareholder Marcus Blackmore, who took over the business from his father in the 1970s, to A$760 million from A$135 million in the same period.

Bega shares rose up to 21 percent to A$6.02, also a record.