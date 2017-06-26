June 27 Australia's Blackmores Ltd Chief Executive and Managing Director Christine Holgate will retire in September after nine years at the helm, the vitamin maker said on Tuesday.

Director Marcus Blackmore would step in as interim chief executive until the board found a replacement, the company said in a statement.

Acting Chairman Stephen Chapman would continue as chairman once the CEO was appointed.

(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)