Australian vitamin maker says profit jumps on China sales rush
February 25, 2016 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

Australian vitamin maker says profit jumps on China sales rush

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian vitamin manufacturer Blackmores Ltd said on Thursday that first-half net profit nearly tripled as it experienced a surge in popularity with Chinese consumers.

Net profit was A$25.7 million for the six months to Dec. 31, from A$10.0 million the previous first-half. Sales grew by two-thirds and the company declared a A$2.00 dividend, up from 68 Australian cents the previous first half.

“China, in particular, continues to grow in importance with sales to Chinese consumers, both direct and through Australian retailers, estimated to represent 40 percent of group venues,” Chief Executive Officer Christine Holgate said in a statement. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

