Sept 17 (Reuters) - Black Pearl Capital SA :

* Said on Tuesday it reported Zbigniew Zajfryd acquired 6,000,000 shares or 14.87 pct stake in the company on Sept. 12

* Said Zbigniew Zajfryd increased his stake in Black Pearl Capital from 1.66 pct to 16.54 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: