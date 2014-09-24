FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BlackRock names head of global consultant relations for Asia ex-Japan
#Funds News
September 24, 2014

MOVES-BlackRock names head of global consultant relations for Asia ex-Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said it appointed Steven Rust as head of global consultant relations for Asia ex-Japan.

Rust will be based in Hong Kong and will deal with the management of consultant relations in the region and also work with global investment consultants in the United States, UK and continental Europe.

He will replace Patrick O‘Donnell, who became head of the Singapore-based institutional client business team earlier this year.

Rust joined BlackRock nine years ago and has previously worked with investment consultants in the United States, UK and continental Europe. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

