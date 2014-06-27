FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock awarded second licence for access to China markets
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 27, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

BlackRock awarded second licence for access to China markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said its UK arm had been awarded a licence to invest directly in China’s mainland capital markets, giving investors access to its stock and bond markets.

In a statement on Friday, the company said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had granted a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) licence to BlackRock Advisers UK.

The RQFII programme is part of China’s move to liberalise its capital markets, improving two-way movement of investment money and allowing the Chinese currency to trade more freely against other currencies.

The RQFII scheme was launched in 2011 in Hong Kong and later expanded to Taiwan, Singapore and London.

BlackRock in April announced its first RQFII licence, granted to its North Asian business. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.