BlackRock names Justin Arter as head of Australian operations
#Funds News
May 21, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

BlackRock names Justin Arter as head of Australian operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. fund manager BlackRock Inc on Monday named Justin Arter as head of its Australian operations, replacing Damien Frawley who is moving to head Queensland Investment Corp.

Arter was most recently chief executive officer at Victorian Funds Management Corporation, which manages A$36.8 billion ($36.6 billion), and will start his new role in September.

Before joining Victorian Funds management in November 2009, Arter worked with Goldman Sachs for 18 years in various management roles, BlackRock said in a statement.

Arter will report to BlackRock Asia-Pacific Chairman Mark McCombe.

“The size and sophistication of the Australian market makes it a key area of focus for BlackRock Asia Pacific,” McCombe said in a statement.

