NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - A top BlackRock strategist on Monday said the world's largest asset manager downgraded European government and corporate bonds to underweight for portfolios due to an improving regional economy and being expensive.

"The disconnect between this economic outlook and heady eurozone bond valuations makes us nervous," BlackRock's global chief investment strategist Richard Turnill wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong)