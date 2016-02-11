FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reduced expectations of Fed hike shift bond strategy -BlackRock
#Funds News
February 11, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Reduced expectations of Fed hike shift bond strategy -BlackRock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc ’s chief strategist for fixed income on Thursday said his company favors the short-end of the yield curve given the possibility the Federal Reserve might delay increasing U.S. policy rates or even move to negative rates.

The strategist, Jeffrey Rosenberg, also said upward pressures on the U.S. dollar are being relieved by reduced expectations of Fed normalization, favoring non-U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income investments and emerging-market debt.

Rosenberg said the world’s largest asset manager’s strategy group is tactically this month favoring non-U.S. developed markets and that they are no longer betting against emerging-market external sovereign debt. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

