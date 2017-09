NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, downgraded its outlook on the U.S. corporate bond market to neutral from overweight as the sector has became pricier and shown risk of rising defaults, a top strategist at the firm said on Monday.

After a dismal start to the year, high-yield bonds have rebounded strongly since Feb. 11, according to Richard Turnill, BlackRock’s global chief investment strategist. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)