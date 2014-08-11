Top Canada finance ministry official to join Blackrock

OTTAWA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Top Canadian finance ministry official Jean Boivin will join Blackrock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, the firm said on Monday.

Boivin will start work at the firm’s London office on Sept. 15. The finance ministry last week said that Boivin, seen as a contender to head the Bank of Canada one day, would leave his post on Aug. 29.

Boivin is the second most powerful official at the ministry and also serves as Canada’s representative to the Group of Seven, the Group of 20 and the Financial Stability Board. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)