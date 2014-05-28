FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackrock's Fink says letter to CEOs triggered angry phone calls
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Blackrock's Fink says letter to CEOs triggered angry phone calls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 28 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink, who runs the world’s largest asset manager, said on Wednesday he has fielded angry phone calls over a letter he sent in March to S&P 500 executives that warned them about the perils of short-term thinking.

“I’ve had some really angry phone calls,” Fink said at a New York investment conference hosted by Sanford Bernstein. He did not name any of the angry callers.

In the March 21 letter, Fink warned against relying too much on dividends and buybacks to produce quick returns at the expense of long-term investment. Blackrock oversees more than $4 trillion in client assets. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.