BlackRock CEO says he is 'nervous' about Europe ahead of Brexit vote

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Laurence Fink on Tuesday said he is “nervous” about Europe ahead of a June referendum on whether Britain should remain in European Union, the region’s multinational governance bloc.

Fink called for more leadership from Germany to invest in the Europe’s future and said he expects the region to look “quite different” within the next decade. He also said he was worried that China’s use of bank and insurer balance sheets to fund inefficient state-owned enterprises could be dangerous.

Fink, whose company is the world’s largest asset manager, spoke at an investor conference organized by Deutsche Bank AG . (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)