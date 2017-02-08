BRIEF-SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80
* SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016
NEW YORK Feb 8 BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on Wednesday said he is more concerned about financial markets than the current consensus, as uncertainty over global trade and other issues has caused business leaders to slow down spending.
"I see a lot of dark shadows," he said at an event hosted by Yahoo. "The markets are probably ahead of themselves." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Alden Bentley)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 9 Agrium Inc , a Canadian fertilizer maker and the world's biggest farm retailer, on Thursday forecast a less profitable year than expected.
* THE FEMALE HEALTH COMPANY / VERU HEALTHCARE REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS