BlackRock CEO Fink says sees oil prices stuck in range
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 11, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BlackRock CEO Fink says sees oil prices stuck in range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said on Friday that it is hard for him to see oil prices above $60 or below $30 per barrel for a while.

Speaking at a banking conference in Acapulco, Mexico, Fink also inveighed against negative interest-rate policies by central banks and said Mexico’s peso currency remains inexpensive compared to the U.S. dollar.

In a wide-ranging speech, Fink also said he sees a British exit from the European Union as unlikely.

BlackRock, the New York-based asset management company, oversaw $4.6 trillion in assets globally as of Dec. 31, 2015.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Acapulco; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown

