UPDATE 1-BlackRock names Morgan Stanley banker as CFO
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-BlackRock names Morgan Stanley banker as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, named Morgan Stanley’s Gary Shedlin as its next chief financial officer to succeed Ann Marie Petach.

Shedlin, who is currently vice chairman-investment banking at Morgan Stanley, has been a long-term adviser to BlackRock and served the company on most of its significant strategic transactions.

He has previously worked with Citigroup and Lazard Ltd .

Shedlin will join the company on March 11 and work with Petach until the company reports its current-quarter results.

Petach is joining BlackRock Solutions as a senior managing director, the company said.

BlackRock shares closed at $238.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

