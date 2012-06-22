FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BlackRock senior strategist Capaldi leaves-source
#Funds News
June 22, 2012

UPDATE 1-BlackRock senior strategist Capaldi leaves-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Robert Capaldi, who served as senior client strategist for BlackRock Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Laurence Fink, left the firm on June 1, a source familiar with the move said on Friday.

His position will not be filled, according to the source who declined to be identified because the person is not allowed to talk to the press about personnel matters.

Capaldi headed BlackRock’s U.S. and Canadian institutional business until November 2010. He joined BlackRock in 1997 from RogersCasey, where he was director of fixed income research, according to a BlackRock biography found online.

A company spokeswoman declined to comment.

Capaldi is one of a number of executives to leave BlackRock over the past few weeks. Two weeks ago, the New York-based asset manager said Robert Doll, chief equity strategist at the firm, will retire at the end of the month.

On Wednesday, the firm said BlackRock founding partner Susan Wagner was retiring as vice chairman.

And on Thursday, it said portfolio manager Daniel Rice was leaving, citing the appearance of a potential conflict of interest involving his family business and holdings in the firm’s energy mutual funds, which he co-managed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
