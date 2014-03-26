FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock CEO warns top U.S. firms: don't overdo dividends, buybacks
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

BlackRock CEO warns top U.S. firms: don't overdo dividends, buybacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Laurence Fink has warned top U.S. companies not to emphasize dividends or share buybacks if they come at the expense of future growth.

Many top corporations have faced pressure from Wall Street analysts, activist investors and others to increase their dividends, buy back shares or take other steps to return capital to investors sooner rather than later.

Fink, in a March 21 letter to the leaders of companies in the S&P 500, acknowledged the pressure for near-term performance but reminded companies that they must focus on the longer term. With $4.3 trillion under management at Dec. 31, BlackRock of New York wields much influence over the boards of top corporations.

“It concerns us that, in the wake of the financial crisis, many companies have shied away from investing in the future growth of their companies,” he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

“Too many companies have cut capital expenditure and even increased debt to boost dividends and increase share buybacks,” he added.

“We certainly believe that returning cash to shareholders should be part of a balanced capital strategy; however, when done for the wrong reasons and at the expense of capital investment, it can jeopardize a company’s ability to generate sustainable long-term returns,” Fink wrote.

Fink’s letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.