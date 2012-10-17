BlackRock ETF price cuts could cut revenue by up to $40 million

Oct 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, said Wednesday that recently announced price cuts to the fees on some of its exchange-traded funds would likely lower its annual revenue by $35 million to $40 million.

But the revenue losses could be erased by growth in new, low-cost ETFs which were also introduced this week, BlackRock president Robert Kapito said.

“We expect to see incremental flows that will over time more than offset potential revenue impacts,” Kapito said on a call with analysts on Wednesday.