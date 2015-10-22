FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock sees European bonds as attractive as ECB weighs further rate cuts
October 22, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

BlackRock sees European bonds as attractive as ECB weighs further rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Top BlackRock Inc bond fund manager Rick Rieder said he sees some European bonds as increasingly attractive after central bankers there disclosed they have weighed another interest rate cut.

“We have a good portion of our risk in Europe today,” said Rieder, who manages BlackRock’s Strategic Income Opportunities Fund. “I do think the policy’s going to be aggressive.”

Speaking at a Boston conference of the CFA Institute, Rieder said he sees “parts” of the credit markets in Europe to be attractive as well as bonds from peripheral European countries.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

