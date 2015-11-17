FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 17, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-BlackRock's Rieder sees value in emerging markets, high yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Top BlackRock Inc portfolio manager Rick Rieder said on Tuesday that he still saw value in emerging markets and high-yield debt despite fears that a tighter U.S. monetary policy could trim prices further.

“The one area I do like - the emerging market sovereigns - I usually don’t get met with a lot of consensus on that one,” Rieder said, speaking in New York at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit. “Some of those sovereigns are much better credit quality than many parts of Europe.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

