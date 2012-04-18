FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock's Fink favors equities more than ever
April 18, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

BlackRock's Fink favors equities more than ever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Wednesday he still favors equities as the best opportunity for investors in the current market environment.

“I still believe in equities more than ever before,” Fink, who runs the world’s largest money manager, said on a conference call with analysts. In February, Fink said some investors should be 100 percent invested in equities.

The market rally in the first quarter came despite modest new inflows of money from investors, which is a “great sign” that the markets could have further gains ahead, Fink said.

