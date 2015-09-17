BlackRock introduces first Saudi Arabia exchange-traded fund

Sept 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc has introduced an exchange-traded fund investing in Saudi Arabia, marking the first of its kind.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has top exposures to financials, materials and telecommunications.

Institutional investors are increasingly interested in investing Saudi Arabia’s $560 billion stock market since the country opened it to foreign investments, said Daniel Gamba, head of BlackRock’s iShares America’s institutional business.

Even before the country opened up the market on June 15, BlackRock was hearing interest from clients, particularly U.S. pensions funds, foundations and endowments, he said.

However, it is very difficult for institutional investors to access it because they need to register as a qualified foreign investor, which can be a lengthy process.

For example, BlackRock has been working to get its registration since early this year, Gamba said.

Ashmore Group, Harding Loevner, Acadian Asset Management, Fidelity Investments and Morgan Stanley are among a number of firms looking to invest in the market, executives at the firms told Reuters.

“Saudi Arabia is a big theme to look at in emerging markets. Saudi is a behemoth in liquidity, on par with Brazil,” said Asha Mehta, lead portfolio manager for Acadian Asset Management’s $1.6 billion Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio, in an interview earlier this year.

Ashmore is also interested in the telecom sector in Saudi Arabia, as it believes it is attractively valued, Shah said.

While BlackRock anticipates pension funds, foundations and endowments will be among the first investors in the ETF, it believes that ultimately mutual funds will use it to access the Saudi Arabian market, Gamba said.

While BlackRock is first, New York-based Van Eck also has two Saudi Arabia-based ETFs in registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.