BlackRock to address ETF market share losses

July 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, has a plan to address market share losses in its iShares exchange-traded fund business, Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Wednesday.

“We believe we have a plan to address it in coming months,” Fink, who did not give any details of the plan, said on a call with analysts.

BlackRock has lost out in the United States to lower-cost ETFs from Vanguard Group, Fink said.

So far in July, investors have added a net $3.5 billion to iShares ETFs, Fink said.

BlackRock is not planning to make any large acquisitions currently but is looking at several “fill-in” deals to add money managers in areas where the firm is absent, Fink said.