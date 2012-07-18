FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock to address ETF market share losses
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 18, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

BlackRock to address ETF market share losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, has a plan to address market share losses in its iShares exchange-traded fund business, Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Wednesday.

“We believe we have a plan to address it in coming months,” Fink, who did not give any details of the plan, said on a call with analysts.

BlackRock has lost out in the United States to lower-cost ETFs from Vanguard Group, Fink said.

So far in July, investors have added a net $3.5 billion to iShares ETFs, Fink said.

BlackRock is not planning to make any large acquisitions currently but is looking at several “fill-in” deals to add money managers in areas where the firm is absent, Fink said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.