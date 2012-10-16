BlackRock shares rise on lower-than-expected ETF fee cuts

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shares of BlackRock Inc jumped as much as 3 percent on Tuesday, a day after the world’s biggest money manager disclosed a plan to cut fees less than expected for its popular iShares line of exchange-traded funds.

BlackRock had warned for weeks it would reduce fees on some of its most profitable funds to better compete with rivals like Vanguard Group and Charles Schwab Corp. But it said on Monday it will cut fees on only six funds and will offer four new ETFs with low fees.

Under the plan, the fee on the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, for example, will drop to 7 basis points - or hundredths of a percentage point - from the current 20 basis points. BlackRock offers more than 600 iShares ETFs.

The fee cuts will lead to an annual revenue loss of $35 million to $40 million and reduce earnings per share by less than 1 percent, Luke Montgomery, an analyst at Bernstein Research, wrote in a report on Tuesday. “This is well below our base estimate,” Montgomery said.

Shares of BlackRock gained $5.25, or 2.8 percent, to $190.62 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It hit a session high of $190.79.

So far this year, BlackRock shares are up 7 percent through Monday, trailing the 15 percent gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

With some $3.6 trillion in total assets under management at the end of June, BlackRock is the largest money manager in the world. Of the total, ETFs comprised $645 billion - also more than any other firm.