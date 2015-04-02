Exchange-traded products drew $36.1 bln globally in March -BlackRock

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Investors poured $36.1 billion into exchange-traded products in March, largely driven by money going into non-U.S. developed markets funds as appetite for European and Japanese equities swelled, according to data from BlackRock Inc.

Of those total monthly inflows, 90 percent, or $32.6 billion, went into equity funds tied to developed markets outside the United States, with investors adding $8.3 billion in new money to Japan equity ETPs and $14.8 billion to European equity ETPs, a new high for the region.

“Europe is beginning to recover and we’re seeing that euro zone stocks are trading at a discount, and what that does is create great value in terms of wanting to invest toward Europe,” said Amy Belew, head of ETP research at BlackRock.

ETPs include exchange-traded funds, which hold a basket of securities linked to an index, and exchange-traded notes, a form of debt also linked to the performance of an index. ETPs trade intraday like stocks.

The ETP market has ballooned in recent years to nearly $3 trillion in ETPs globally, and $2 trillion in the United States alone. Flows into and out of the funds, which are increasingly used as investing tools, show investor sentiment across regions globally.

Year-to-date through March, ETPs attracted $97.2 billion, making the first three months of 2015 the best opening quarter on record, with inflows nearly triple the total from the same quarter last year. Of those inflows, $71 billion went into non-U.S. developed markets equity funds.

That marks a contrast to the prior fourth quarter 2014, when the all-time high of $138 billion in new money into ETPs came mostly from U.S. equities.

Investors continued to favor currency hedged ETPs amid a strengthening U.S. dollar, with a total $13.4 billion in new money added to currency hedged equity funds in March.

A strong U.S. dollar can cut into the total returns for U.S.-based investors investing in regions with weaker local currencies. Currency hedged products strip out the effect of a region’s currency on the performance of a given fund by investing in foreign currency forward contracts and rolling them, typically on a monthly basis.

Among the biggest individual fund asset gatherers so far this year have been the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund , which added $10.1 billion alone in the first quarter, and the Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF , which added $5.1 billion. (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)