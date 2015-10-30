FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BlackRock ETF executive steps down
October 30, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BlackRock ETF executive steps down

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A top executive within BlackRock Inc’s iShares exchange-traded fund business is stepping down.

Joe Cavatoni, head of Americas iShares Capital Markets, is leaving that role, according to a memo distributed within the firm this week.

The capital markets team within ETF firms is responsible for the smooth functioning of those products as they trade in the market.

The memo does not disclose Cavatoni’s next role. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

“He has left an indelible mark on our business, and the ETF industry, particularly through his leadership and championing of technology initiatives across a range of areas, including improving ETF market liquidity, enhancing client access to best execution and facilitating ETF price transparency and discovery,” the memo said.

Samara Cohen is continuing to act as managing director and U.S. Head of iShares Capital Markets.

BlackRock’s iShares business is the world’s largest manufacturer of ETFs with $1 trillion in assets under management. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrew Hay)

