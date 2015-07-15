FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock's Fink still believes Fed will raise rates in September-CNBC
July 15, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

BlackRock's Fink still believes Fed will raise rates in September-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said he still believes that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in September, but cautioned that if the situation in Greece causes greater weakness in Europe, the Fed might be more tentative.

“I would be very surprised if they don’t raise in September,” Fink said on CNBC Wednesday morning. “But they have to worry about the dollar...if we see because of Greece weakness in Europe, then you will see a more tentative Federal Reserve.”

In his comments Wednesday morning, Fink applauded creditors for negotiating an agreement with Greece.

“I think it was really important,” he said. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
