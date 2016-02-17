FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top BlackRock fund manager buys more European junk bonds
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 17, 2016 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Top BlackRock fund manager buys more European junk bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A top portfolio manager at BlackRock Inc said his fund recently added exposure to European junk bonds, adding that “widespread pessimism” in markets has created new investment opportunities.

The European high-yield market has grown attractive in part because of its limited exposure to volatile energy companies, according to Michael Fredericks, who manages the BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Fund.

“We recently increased the fund’s position in European high yield, a growing asset class with spreads near their widest levels in two years,” Fredericks said in a commentary distributed Wednesday. “The region’s supportive monetary policy, corporate deleveraging and recovering economy bode well for these assets.” (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.