FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock's mutual funds see record inflows in 2014-Morningstar
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 5, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

BlackRock's mutual funds see record inflows in 2014-Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - BlackRock’s mutual funds posted record inflows in 2014 of $18.9 billion, according to data provided to Reuters from Morningstar.

The last time the New York-based asset manager posted record inflows was in 2010, according to Chicago-based Morningstar.

The lion’s share of new investor money for the year went into its unconstrained fund, the Strategic Income Opportunities Fund, which attracted $13.57 billion of inflows last year, according to Morningstar. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.