BlackRock's mutual funds see record inflows in 2014-Morningstar

Jan 5 (Reuters) - BlackRock’s mutual funds posted record inflows in 2014 of $18.9 billion, according to data provided to Reuters from Morningstar.

The last time the New York-based asset manager posted record inflows was in 2010, according to Chicago-based Morningstar.

The lion’s share of new investor money for the year went into its unconstrained fund, the Strategic Income Opportunities Fund, which attracted $13.57 billion of inflows last year, according to Morningstar. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)