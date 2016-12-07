FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BlackRock adjusts leadership team for its largest mutual fund
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
#Funds News
December 7, 2016 / 10:34 PM / 9 months ago

BlackRock adjusts leadership team for its largest mutual fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc is replacing one of the leaders of its nearly $42 billion BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and adding three new portfolio managers.

Aldo Roldan, a managing director and portfolio manager, is stepping down from helping manage the company's largest mutual fund because he wanted to reduce his day-to-day responsibilities, a BlackRock spokeswoman said.

Roldan will work on the Global Allocation team as a "senior investor," focusing on research and analysis, she said.

Three other investors will get top billing, according to a regulatory disclosure this week.

Those three being elevated include Russ Koesterich, the fund's head of asset allocation, as well as David Clayton and Kent Hogshire, two senior investors who already assist on the fund.

The changes take effect Jan. 1. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Jim Finkle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
