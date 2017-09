BOSTON, July 2 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Global Chief Investment Strategist Russ Koesterich said he expects Greek voters to approve a bailout offer from creditors in a referendum set for Sunday.

In an interview on Thursday, Koesterich said he expects “some type of knee-jerk relief rally” in markets as a result of the vote. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)